Malak Adabzadeh death: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house.
Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to The Green in Stoneycroft, Liverpool, on 25 November.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old had died from head trauma.
Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of The Green, Stoneycroft, is due to appear before Liverpool magistrates on Saturday after being charged with her murder.
A 21-year-old man, from Stoneycroft, and a 46-year-old man, from Norris Green, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on bail with conditions.
