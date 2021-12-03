BBC News

Malak Adabzadeh death: Man charged with murder

Malak Adabzadeh was "generous, kind and would always help anyone", her family said in a tribute

A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house.

Iranian national Malak Adabzadeh was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to The Green in Stoneycroft, Liverpool, on 25 November.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old had died from head trauma.

Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of The Green, Stoneycroft, is due to appear before Liverpool magistrates on Saturday after being charged with her murder.

A 21-year-old man, from Stoneycroft, and a 46-year-old man, from Norris Green, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on bail with conditions.

