'Dangerous' man jailed for raping two women in Liverpool
- Published
A "dangerous sexual offender" who raped two strangers within six months has been jailed.
Janath Jabarkhail, 21, attacked a 19-year-old woman in a park in Liverpool in July 2019.
He then raped a 24-year-old woman in the back doorway of a bar in the city centre in January 2020.
Jabarkhail, of Walton, was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court of two counts of rape and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Jabarkhail raped his second victim as she made her way home from a night out with friends in the early hours of the morning.
He forced her into the back entrance of a bar before he attacked her.
CCTV showed that the victim was clearly not consenting to sexual activity, the CPS said.
DNA tests from this assault led the police to Jabarkhail, who is an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, and enabled officers to identify him as the man who raped the 19-year-old in the park.
When he was interviewed by the police, he claimed not to understand what was happening, despite having a solicitor and an interpreter, the CPS said.
He then told investigating officers that the sex had been consensual.
Pauline Newrick, a senior crown prosecutor, said: "This man has been sentenced as a dangerous sexual offender.
"He had no thought for these women or their feelings. They were objects to him, something to be used for what he wanted."