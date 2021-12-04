Ava White: Liverpool vigil held for stabbed schoolgirl
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for schoolgirl Ava White, who was fatally stabbed in Liverpool.
The 12-year-old was with friends at a city centre Christmas lights switch-on when she was attacked on 25 November.
On Saturday, family and friends were among those who gathered in Church Street, near the scene of the attack, to pay tribute to her.
Hundreds of balloons, some in the shape of the letter A, were released at the start of the vigil.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Ava's murder and possession of a bladed article.
Many people wore hoodies with Ava's face on and others had her name written on their faces as they came together in memory of Ava.
The Radio City tower was lit up blue in honour of the schoolgirl, while Imagine by John Lennon was performed as hundreds held up glowsticks and phones.
You'll Never Walk Alone was played along with music including Hero by Mariah Carey and Where Is The Love by the Black Eyed Peas.
On Friday, Ava's father Robert Martin said the family was "heartbroken" by her death.
He thanked people for their support, adding: "As Ava's family, we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family."
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where she died a short time later.
Vigil organiser Anthony Goudie said: "I wanted Ava's family to know that they're not alone and they have got a whole city behind them."
He added that he hoped the event would "give them strength to get through each day".
For Ava 🌹 pic.twitter.com/U5hPTs0awd— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) December 1, 2021
The area's football clubs called for "a unified stance", saying they would continue to deliver community sessions to "achieve positive social change in some of the region's most challenging and hard-to-reach groups".
A minute's applause was held at the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, with Everton and Liverpool fans unfurling a banner with the message "No more knives in our city".
Merseyside Police has previously said that Ava's death "should be a reminder to us all about the part that we each have to play in eliminating violence against women and girls".
The 12-year-old, who attended Notre Dame Catholic College in Everton, was attacked on White Ribbon Day, which highlights an international campaign to end violence against women.
Ava's headteacher described her as "an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends".