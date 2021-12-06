Netherton crash: Elderly woman in critical condition in hospital
An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash involving three cars in Merseyside.
It happened on Dunnings Bridge Road at its junction with Park Lane West in Netherton at about 12:25 GMT on Saturday.
The 93-year-old was a passenger in an Audi Q3 which was involved in a crash with an Audi A4 and a Ford Galaxy.
A second person was also taken to hospital for treatment while four others were treated at the scene.
Insp Mark Worrall has urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
"Your information could be vital to our investigation," he said.
