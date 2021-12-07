Maghull 'Desert Rat' gets Christmas surprise from Euromillions winners
A 104-year-old veteran has said he is looking forward to a "good nosh up" on Christmas Day after a surprise visit from a Euromillions-winning couple.
Tom Beevers, who was a "Desert Rat" with the 7th Armoured Division in World War Two, was shocked to find Sharon and Nigel Mather at his home in Maghull, Merseyside earlier, along with a choir.
The couple, who won £12.4m in 2010, were there to deliver a hamper.
Mr Beevers said it was nice "to think that people think so much of you".
The Everton-supporting great-great-grandfather was serenaded with his favourite carol, Silent Night, and enjoyed a dance as the LMA Choir performed Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.
'Obviously overwhelmed'
He said the surprise visit had left him lost for words.
"It's a good feeling to have, to think that people think so much of you to come," he said.
"I can't put words to it."
He added that the delivery of the hamper meant he would be enjoying a "good nosh up and a booze up" on Christmas Day.
He was joined on the doorstep by daughter Lynn Davidson, 75, and granddaughter Alison Lally, 51.
Mrs Davidson said Silent Night was his favourite carol because he would sing it during the war and he used to know the words in German.
She said he "always has us laughing with his stories" of his time serving with his division in North Africa.
"I've heard them umpteen times and they're still as fresh as when he first told them," she said.
"He had a chameleon which he would put under his beret and he used to take it into the tank with him when he drove it.
"It was his little mate."
Mr and Mrs Mather, from Bowdon in Greater Manchester, visited Mr Beevers as part of their work supporting the Everton in the Community charity.
Mr Mather, 56, said he felt "quite honoured that we have been asked to come and meet Tom" as he had "never met anybody over 100 before and he is a veteran".
He added that Mr Beevers was "obviously overwhelmed", but "on good form, because his team won last night".
The veteran's beloved Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park on Monday.
