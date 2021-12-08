Storm Barra: M57 in Merseyside closed in both directions
A stretch of the M57 in Merseyside is closed after an overhead sign was damaged by strong winds in Storm Barra.
The motorway is shut in both directions between junction six for Kirkby and seven for Liverpool, National Highways said.
Emergency repairs are taking place and motorists have been advised to follow diversion routes.
Storm Barra is expected to bring wind and rain, which could cause flooding for parts of the UK, on Wednesday.
About 3,200 homes in north-east Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have lost power.
Dozens of flood warnings have been issued across the UK for the storm, which moved in from the west on Tuesday.
A flood warning in place at New Brighton said large waves from the Irish Sea were expected to crash over coastal defences.
People have been urged to stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads in the area near Marine Point Leisure and Retail Park.
A yellow weather warning for wind is also in place from midnight until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England.
Met Office forecasters said Storm Barra was not expected to cause as much chaos as Storm Arwen.
