Elderly passenger dies after three-vehicle crash in Netherton
- Published
An elderly passenger who was left critically injured in a crash involving three cars on Merseyside has died, police have said.
The crash happened on Dunnings Bridge Road at the junction with Park Lane West in Netherton, Sefton, at about 12:25 GMT on Saturday.
The 93-year-old woman was travelling in an Audi Q3 which collided with an Audi A4 and a Ford Galaxy.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said she died in hospital on Tuesday.
A second person was also taken to hospital for treatment, while four others were treated at the scene.
The force spokesman said all three drivers stopped at the scene and were helping officers with their inquiries.
Appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, Sgt Steve Smith said it was "with great sadness that we learned that the lady involved had died... and we are supporting her family through what will be a very difficult time".