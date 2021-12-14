BBC News

Ava White: Tributes to stabbed schoolgirl to be removed

Published
Image source, Liverpool City Council
Image caption,
Hundreds of toys and flowers left by well-wishers will be removed so they are not damaged by the weather

Floral tributes left in memory of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death are to be removed at the request of her family.

Ava White, 12, was at the Liverpool city centre Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November.

Hundreds of toys and flowers left by well-wishers will be removed so they are not damaged by the weather, the city council said.

It tweeted: "Thank you for leaving your tributes and your kind thoughts."

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the attack where she died a short time later.

Her family said they were "completely devastated and heartbroken" by her death.

Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Ava White was at a Christmas lights switch-on with friends when she was attacked

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for her in Church Street, near the scene of the attack, the following week.

Fans at the Merseyside derby also paid tribute to Ava by joining in a round of applause in the 12th minute of their game on 1 December, while a banner with an anti-knives message was displayed.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder and possession of a bladed article.

