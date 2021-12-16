Runcorn teaching assistant jailed for sexually abusing girl
- Published
A teaching assistant who repeatedly sexually abused a vulnerable 16-year-old student has been jailed.
Alexander Palin, 30, met the girl while working at a school in Runcorn, Cheshire, and drove her to a secluded area where he carried out multiple assaults between 2018 and 2019.
Palin, of Sandown Close, Runcorn, was convicted by a jury and was handed a three-year jail sentence.
Cheshire Police said Palin showed "no remorse" for the pain he had caused.
While the girl was not in any of Palin's classes he was "well aware she was a vulnerable pupil", police said.
The force said he drove the victim out to Wigg Island on multiple occasions and sexually abused her from the winter of 2018 to summer 2019.
Position of trust
The pupil told her mum in November 2019 and Palin was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17 and one count of abusing a position of trust.
He denied all of the allegations against him but was found guilty at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Det Con Ed Flaherty said the victim had shown "bravery and courage" throughout the trial.
"Palin has shown no remorse for the pain that he has caused, which will impact the victim for the rest of her life.
"Thankfully the jury were able to see through his lies and he is now facing the consequences of his actions," he added.
Palin was also added to the sex offenders' register for life and was banned from working with children.