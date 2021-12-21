Children's Christmas toys stolen in Widnes theft
- Published
A charity says it is "disgusted" that a burglar broke into a garage and stole Christmas toys that were for disadvantaged children.
Several toys, including Lego, Space Hawk toys and a remote control RC Car donated to Halton Christmas Toy Appeal, were stolen on Sunday.
The charity has released a CCTV image of the suspected burglar who stole from its garage on Parklands in Widnes.
Det Sgt Gary McClatchey, from Cheshire Police, said the theft was "appalling".
Police believe the burglar forced their way into the garage between 00:45 and 01:15 GMT.
Det Sgt McClatchey said: "To stoop so low as to steal toys which were destined for some of the most disadvantaged children in our community is appalling and we are committed to doing all we can to trace the person responsible.
"The volunteers at Halton Toy Appeal have been working flat out to collect all of the toys and they are devastated that they have been targeted."
Posting CCTV images of the suspect on Facebook, a charity spokesman said: "To say I am disgusted and very sad someone would actually come to rob toys that were for children who have nothing is a understatement."