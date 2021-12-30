Liverpool politics: 'It has been a tumultuous 12 months'
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
Two years ago, Joanne Anderson was a newly-elected back-bench Labour councillor, wondering what difference she would make in Liverpool.
Fast forward to now, and she is ending 2021 as the UK's first directly-elected black woman mayor.
However, her appointment is just one of the many significant moments in what has been a tumultuous 12 months in Liverpool's politics.
It has been a year of reputational damage and financial uncertainty, but also of record investment in capital projects from central government and the small matter of a G7 summit.
It began with the Liverpool City Region being placed in tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions - to try and slow the spread of Covid-19.
The city mayor at the time Joe Anderson, who had been arrested in December on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation, then stood down as a candidate in the mayoral election.
The police dropped an application to extend Mr Anderson's bail in August and he denies all wrongdoing.
After he announced his decision not to stand, there followed a chaotic selection process for Labour's candidate to replace him.
Joanne Anderson was chosen by party members and went on to win the election - though the votes went to second preferences after a challenge by independent Stephen Yip.
The council insists on styling her as Mayor Joanne to avoid confusion with the previous incumbent.
In March, government inspector Max Caller published a damning report into aspects of the city council's operations, which revealed bad practice, bullying and bad land deals.
The findings were made public by the Secretary of State Robert Jenrick in the House of Commons and sent shockwaves across the city.
In the summer, he appointed commissioners from Whitehall to oversee four council departments.
The new mayor is having to work under considerable scrutiny from the commissioners on the one hand and some members of the public on the other hand, who believe this is a de facto "takeover" of the council by the government and should have been resisted - though quite how the council could have said no to the intervention is not clear.
Everton's new dockside stadium was approved in February despite fears of "substantial" harm to the city's heritage.
In July, those fears were realised when Unesco stripped Liverpool of its World Heritage Site status.
The site of the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock has now been filled in.
The promise of jobs, investment and a striking new addition to the city's skyline seem to trump retaining the Unesco tag for the majority.
Of course, most people wish the city could have both - and Evertonians would probably add a desire to end the year higher up the table.
Regeneration and development will be the watchword for 2022 - not just in Liverpool, but in St Helens, where the town centre is getting a major facelift, and in Wirral, where the council really hopes plans for Birkenhead will transform its side of the Mersey.
Wirral council had its own woes in the autumn when it asked the government for emergency financial support and received an official telling off for not making tough decisions, selling assets and dipping into its reserves.
It is likely to see changes to the way councillors are elected, with the introduction of "all out" elections.
Back in Liverpool, the city is going to see a major change to its council boundaries and possibly a referendum on the role of directly-elected mayor.
The council agreed to ask the people how they want to be governed - but now financial considerations mean this might be a "consultation", rather than a legally-binding formal referendum.
This in itself will rankle with people who feel a mayor was imposed on them back in 2012 without a vote.
They have got a mayoral itch and they want to scratch it.
Either way, Mayor Joanne says she will stay out of campaigning.
Knowsley will land firmly on the cultural map in 2022.
The Shakespeare North Theatre will open, creating a "golden triangle" joining London's Globe, Stratford-upon-Avon and Presco, three must-visit destinations for fans of the Bard.
Council tax rises and Covid costs will also be part of the story for all Merseyside's councils next year.
All's well that ends well? We shall see.