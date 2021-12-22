Julie Morris: Wigan deputy head teacher admits child sexual abuse
- Published
A primary school deputy head teacher has pleaded guilty to child sex abuse offences, including two counts of rape.
Julie Morris, 44, the safeguarding lead at a school in Wigan, and partner David Morris filmed themselves abusing and raping a girl under the age of 13 in a series of videos.
She admitted 18 offences at Liverpool Crown Court.
Her 52-year-old partner, of St Helens, admitted 34 offences at a previous hearing.
Ms Morris, of Hindley, worked at St George's Central C of E Primary School in Wigan but the charges are not related to her employment.
She entered guilty pleas to two counts of rape, nine of inciting child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and two of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
She also admitted three counts of taking indecent images of a child, one of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of possessing indecent images of a child.
The pair are due to be sentenced later.