Man who died in Huyton street attack was stabbed in chest
- Published
A man who died after being stabbed in the street suffered a fatal wound to the chest, police have said.
Paul Stenson, also known as Paul Mac, died in hospital after being attacked on Princess Drive, Huyton, at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination had found the 30-year-old, from West Derby, died from a stab wound to the chest.
Two women, who were held in connection with his death, have been bailed.
The two 20-year-olds had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Appealing for information, Det Insp Steven O'Neill said Mr Stenson's death showed "the devastating impact that knife crime can have, not only for Paul's family, who are now facing Christmas without a loved one, but also his friends and the local community".
