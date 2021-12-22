James Miller: Cheshire Police renew appeal for missing man
- Published
Detectives have renewed their appeal for information to find a man who has been missing for 12 months.
James Miller, 38, was last seen on Slater Street in Latchford, Warrington, at 23:00 GMT on 22 December 2020.
Cheshire Police said officers investigating his disappearance had looked into numerous sightings, which had proved inconclusive.
Det Insp Helen Clegg has urged anyone with information to get in touch "no matter how small you think it may be".
"As we reflect on this day I would ask the public to cast their minds back and to get in touch if they have information that has not yet been disclosed to us," she added.
At the time he went missing, Mr Miller was wearing a white T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
He is described as 5ft 8in tall (1.7m) with bright blue eyes, of a medium build and with a distinctive scar on the side of his head.
Det Insp Clegg said: "The past 12 months have been a long and difficult time for his family and friends and my thoughts are with them today and continue to be as each day passes.
"Despite the number of inquiries we have received since James went missing his whereabouts has still not been established.
"However the investigation is still open and officers continue to act on reports which could lead to James being found."