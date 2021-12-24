Warrington woman set to run Christmas Day ultramarathon
- Published
A woman who is preparing to run an ultramarathon on Christmas Day dressed in festive fancy dress has said she wants to "spread positivity".
Tracy Halligan, of Warrington, Cheshire will start the 50km (31 miles) run at 05:00 GMT to raise money for a children's hospital.
Also known as Tinsel Tracy, she is inviting people to join her on the run.
"My family think I'm nuts but they love the reasons why I do it," the 51-year-old said.
"It can be a hard time [of year] especially for children in hospital."
'So rewarding'
The running fanatic said she would be pounding the streets of Warrington regardless of wind, rain or snow, but if it was icy she would complete the challenge in her garden or on the treadmill.
She is raising money for Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Ms Halligan has already clocked up 4,000 miles running this year and has raised thousands of pounds for charities since she began running 12 years ago.
"I love running and doing this is so rewarding," she said.
She urged people to come join her, saying: "It can be a lonely time so people are welcome to run with me."
As a member of GB Ultras running club, Ms Halligan thinks it will take her about six hours to complete the ultramarathon.
After she crosses the finish line, she will not be putting her feet up though.
"I'm being taken out for Christmas dinner," she said.