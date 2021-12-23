West Derby stabbing: Further arrests over death of Paul Stenson
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed in a street.
Paul Stenson, also known as Paul Mac, was attacked on Princess Drive, West Derby, Liverpool, at about 06:30 GMT on Sunday.
The 30-year-old father died later in hospital from a stab wound to the chest, said police.
A man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder and two people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman, from Liverpool, are being questioned by officers.
Merseyside Police said the 28-year-old man, also from Liverpool, has been taken into custody and is also being questioned by detectives.
On Wednesday, two 20-year-old women had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both have since been bailed.
