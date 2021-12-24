Alder Hey Children's Hospital: Man arrested after iPads stolen
- Published
A man has been arrested over the theft of 100 iPads "bought as gifts to give to sick children and their families" from a hospital, police have said.
The devices were taken from a container outside Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital at about 21:00 GMT on 19 November.
Merseyside Police said officers had discovered a man had later sold 40 tablets to a sale and exchange store.
A 54-year-old man, from Halewood, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Det Insp Steven O'Neill said the arrest showed "how seriously Merseyside Police takes such offences, especially at a place that is at the heart of our community and treats so many children and babies with such complex and specialist conditions".
