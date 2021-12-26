Teenager injured in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A teenager has been seriously injured in a collision, police have said.
The victim was riding a scrambler bike when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, at about 12:45 GMT on Christmas Day.
He suffered leg injuries and was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Merseyside Police said the driver failed to stop and it was appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
