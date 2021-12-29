West Derby stabbing: Man charged with murdering Paul Stenson
A man has been charged with murdering a 30-year-old who died after being stabbed in a street.
Paul Stenson, also known as Paul Mac, was attacked on Princess Drive in West Derby, Liverpool, at about 06:30 GMT on 19 December.
He died later in hospital from a stab wound to the chest, Merseyside Police said.
Adam Fletcher, 28, of Palace Road, Liverpool, has been charged with Mr Stenson's murder.
He is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 31 January.
Two 20-year-old women, a 29-year-old man, and a 17-year-old woman were earlier arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The two 20-year-olds have been released on bail.
