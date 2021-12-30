Liverpool bomber made device with murderous intent, coroner says
- Published
The Liverpool bomber died from an explosion and fire caused by a device he manufactured with "murderous intent", a coroner has ruled.
Emad Al Swealmeen was killed when his bomb went off while he was inside a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Senior coroner Andre Rebello said it was unclear whether he intended the device to detonate when it did.
The inquest heard Al Swealmeen rang his brother two days before he died and suggested he might do "something bad".
Iraqi-born Al Swealmeen, 32, was a passenger in the taxi when the bomb went off at 10:59 GMT on Remembrance Sunday.
The driver, David Perry, was taken to hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Recording a narrative conclusion at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner's Court, Mr Rebello said Al Swealmeen had carried the improvised device into the taxi.
He said Al Swealmeen had made the bomb at a flat he had rented in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park in Liverpool.
"It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent," he added.
The inquest heard Al Swealmeen was resident at premises provided by the Home Office in Sutcliffe Street, in the Kensington area of Liverpool.
But since April he had rented a self-contained flat in Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park in the city, where he paid the rent monthly in cash.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer in the case, said it was accurate to describe the Rutland Avenue address as a "bomb-making factory".
He said there was no evidence to suggest anyone else had been involved with the procurement of materials or construction of the device but investigations were continuing.
The inquest heard Al Swealmeen got in a rear passenger seat in the taxi outside the Rutland Avenue property and the only words he spoke were "Women's Hospital".
Taxi driver Mr Perry drove to the hospital and stopped outside the front entrance.
"As his car came to a stop he didn't notice anything unusual, no warning, no movement from the passenger, just the blast," Mr Rebello said.
"He described the journey as non-eventful, saying if the bomb hadn't gone off he wouldn't have remembered anything about the journey."
The inquest heard Mr Perry was thrown forwards and blacked out for a couple of seconds after the blast.
When he became conscious again he felt burning to his back and managed to stager out of the car, the coroner said.
"He could see smoke and smell burning plastic and the smell of burning body and thought 'I'm dead if I don't get out'," Mr Rebello added.
The inquest heard Mr Perry suffered three fractures to the bottom of his back and damage to his eardrums.
The inquest heard Al Swealmeen came to the country legally in May 2014 with a Jordanian passport and UK visa.
Mr Rebello said: "Shortly after his arrival he claimed, it is believed falsely, that he was of Syrian heritage and claimed asylum as a refugee from that country."
He said that claim and all subsequent claims for asylum were refused, with the latest refusal in November 2020.
Mr Rebello said there had been reports Al Swealmeen had rejected Islam and converted to Christianity.
He asked Det Ch Insp Meeks if this could be to strengthen his asylum claim.
"I'd agree with that because he would claim he'd be liable to persecution on return to Syria or Iraq," the officer said.