Liverpool fly-tipping: Clean-up to remove railway waste costs £76k
- Published
Network Rail has spent £76,000 cleaning up after fly-tippers dumped 380 tonnes of waste "endangering railway lines".
The rail operator said rubbish, including fridges and cookers, blocked a 328ft (100m) stretch of a railway access road in Fazakerley, Liverpool.
Staff were being prevented from being able to maintain crucial railway equipment, it added.
Specialist waste removal firm Reliance said it was one of the largest cases of illegal fly-tipping it had ever seen.
It was able to recycle about 42% of the waste including plastics and wood, before the remainder was sent to landfill.
'Safety risk'
The rubbish, which also included building materials and mattresses, was spotted by a Merseyrail train driver on Wango Lane.
Jane English, deputy managing director at Merseyrail, described the fly-tipping as "completely unacceptable".
"[It] has a real effect on the safety of our passengers and staff, and the ability for us to run a reliable and safe service," she added.
Twenty-four hour surveillance equipment is now being installed around the Wango Lane area.
Network Rail said any individuals or vehicle registrations captured trespassing would be immediately passed on to police.
Ch Insp Jayne Lewis, from British Transport Police, said: "Far from being a victimless crime, items dumped on the railway pose a real safety risk to passengers and staff.
"Additionally, money spent on disposing of the rubbish could otherwise be invested in the rail network."
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and carries a fine of up to £1,000.