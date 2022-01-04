Duncan Browne death: Man jailed for killing England fan after game
- Published
A man has been jailed for more than nine years for killing an aspiring firefighter who was on a night out watching an England game at Euro 2020.
Michael McLoughlin punched Duncan Browne, 23, twice while he waited for a taxi in Liverpool in July last year.
Mr Browne, who had been out watching England beat Ukraine 4-0 in a quarter-final, collapsed and died a day later.
McLoughlin, 36, admitted manslaughter and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for nine years and four months.
His co-defendant Terrence Kerwin, 34, was jailed for 10 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm for his part in the attack in the early hours of 4 July.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accepted McLoughlin's guilty plea and decided not to proceed to a murder trial, a decision which angered the victim's family.
Mr Browne's grandfather John Browne, 72, described it as a "cowardly" attack and said: "We all feel despair. We are broken as a family.
"We can't understand the decision to drop the murder charges."
'Gratuitous attack'
The court heard Mr Browne, from Kirkby in Merseyside, had become separated from his friends on their way home.
The defendants, who had been drinking in the city centre with another man, arrived at a taxi rank on Hanover Street at about 03:30 BST.
The court heard one of the group said "get out of the way lad" to Mr Browne as they attempted to get in a taxi.
Kerwin, of no fixed abode, struck Mr Browne with an initial punch and McLoughlin then struck him twice, causing him to fall into the shutter of a shop front and collapse on to the floor.
They then jumped into the taxi and went to a party.
Sentencing, Judge David Aubrey said: "This was a wholly unprovoked and gratuitous assault in the city centre against a man who had not been abusive, he had not been confrontational and I am satisfied he had not offered any threat of violence whatsoever."
The court heard McLoughlin, of Torus Road in Liverpool, had 16 previous convictions for 31 offences and had been on licence at the time of the attack after being imprisoned for conspiracy to steal in 2019.
Kerwin, of no fixed abode, had 20 previous convictions for 44 offences, but none of them for violent offences.
The court heard that McLoughlin told police: "All I can say is I'm sorry, deeply sorry."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk