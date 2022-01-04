Halton Hospital: MP's screening plea at new breast care centre
An MP visiting a new £2.1m breast screening unit in Cheshire has urged more people to take up the offer of life-saving check-ups.
Mike Amesbury said Halton General Hospital's Breast Care Centre, which serves Halton, Knowsley, St Helens and Warrington, was "impressive".
It includes two new mammography rooms and two ultrasound clinic rooms.
The Weaver Vale MP said 98% of breast cancer patients survive when diagnosed early.
Screening is automatically offered to all women aged between 50 and 70 once every three years and the Labour politician told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he would urge anyone to take up the opportunity.
He said: "Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women but 98% of breast cancer patients survive when diagnosed early, so breast cancer screening saves lives."