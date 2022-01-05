Bird flu: Winsford swans and geese put down over suspected outbreak
- Published
A possible outbreak of bird flu is being investigated after 46 wild birds had to be euthanised at a marina.
The RSPCA said 37 geese and nine swans had been found "showing signs of distress" at Winsford Marina in Cheshire since Friday.
A spokeswoman said the birds "were in such a suffering state that the kindest thing to do was to put them to sleep".
She said the deaths had been referred to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The UK is currently facing its largest ever outbreak of the H5N1 virus, with over 60 cases confirmed since the start of November.
The first detection of the strain was in rescued swans and captive poultry at a swan sanctuary in Worcester on 15 October.
The chief veterinary officer told the BBC in December that there was a "phenomenal level" of avian flu in the UK, following the extension of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, requiring all bird owners to keep their flocks indoors, which had been introduced on 3 November.
The RSPCA spokeswoman said officers had "attended the Winsford area during the past week following reports that a number of swans appeared to be showing signs of distress".
"Unfortunately, a number of the birds appeared to be very sick and in an extremely poor condition and sadly, the kindest option was for these birds to be put to sleep," she said.
The RSPCA spokeswoman said Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) were "aware of the situation and a number of the birds have been sent for testing for bird flu".
"We will continue to monitor the situation and offer help where required."
She added that in line with government guidance, the RSPCA was "advising the public not to touch, move or transport sick or dead birds amid a growing number of incidents of the highly infectious avian influenza virus".
A Defra spokeswoman said the department was "aware of a number of wild bird deaths reported from several locations in England".
"These deaths are currently under investigation as part of the APHA's on-going wild bird surveillance programme," she said.
She added that dead wild waterfowl or other dead wild birds should be reported to Defra and "members of the public should not pick up any dead or visibly sick birds".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk