Warrington crash: PC will not face criminal charges over death
- Published
An officer who was driving an unmarked police car when he hit a pedestrian will not face criminal charges.
Leslie Wakefield, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene on Warrington Road in Penketh, Warrington, in February 2020.
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided not to prosecute the officer following an investigation by the police watchdog.
But Cheshire Police said the unnamed officer would face a disciplinary hearing for gross misconduct.
"It would be inappropriate for the force to comment further at this stage until the disciplinary hearing has taken place," the force said.
Cheshire Police referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the crash on 3 February 2020.
The IOPC said it found "the driver of the vehicle had a case to answer for gross misconduct relating to their manner of driving".
"We also passed a file to the CPS following our investigation to consider any criminal charges," a spokesman added.
"The CPS confirmed it would not pursue a prosecution.
"Evidence gathered during our investigation has also been shared with the coroner and will inform the inquest into Mr Wakefield's death, hopefully helping to answer any outstanding questions his family may have."
A date for the gross misconduct hearing has yet to be fixed.
The CPS has been approached for a comment.