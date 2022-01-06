Hillsborough Law would 'level scales of justice', says mayor
- Published
A Hillsborough Law is needed to give "ordinary people a fair chance of justice", the mayor of Liverpool City Region has said.
Steve Rotheram is joining bereaved families, politicians and public figures to call for changes to the system.
Mr Rotheram and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the government needs to "level the scales of justice".
The government has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
On Friday Mr Rotheram and Mr Burnham are hosting a "Hillsborough Law Now" event, together with bereaved families and other politicians.
It comes after an ITV drama about Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams, which Maxine Peake starred in.
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of the crush at the FA Cup semi-final match at Sheffield Wednesday's ground on 15 April 1989.
Ms Williams, who died in 2013, dedicated her life to uncover what happened to her son Kevin, who died aged 15 in the tragedy.
The event is calling for measures recommended in Bishop James Jones's 2017 report on the experiences of the Hillsborough families - 'The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power' - to be put into law.
It contained 25 "essential" learning points including the creation of a charter for families bereaved through public tragedy, a statutory duty of candour on all police officers and "proper participation" of bereaved families at inquests.
Mr Burnham said: "The appalling treatment of the Hillsborough families at the hands of the legal system shames our nation.
"We need to level up the scales of justice in favour of bereaved families so that the truth is established at the first time of asking.
"We must spare families the secondary trauma that is often inflicted by cruel treatment at the hands of the system."
He added: "Truth, justice and accountability will not flourish without a fundamental re-balancing of our legal, coronial and judicial systems. Out of respect for the Hillsborough families, we call on the government to commit to that by bringing forward a Hillsborough Law - now."
Mr Rotheram said what happened at and in the aftermath of Hillsborough was a "national disgrace" that "cannot be allowed to happen again".
He said: "Levelling up cannot only be about big spending announcements and shiny infrastructure projects.
"It should also about righting long-term, structural injustices. And there are few bigger than this. Levelling the scales of justice is the very essence of levelling up."
He added: "We need a Hillsborough Law now to ensure that ordinary people have a fair chance at getting the justice they deserve."
In June, the government said it would "always consider opportunities to review the law" after MP Maria Eagle described the collapse of Hillsborough trials as a "catastrophic failure" of the legal system.