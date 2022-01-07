Birkenhead man jailed for threatening club staff with machete
- Published
A man who threatened nightclub staff with a machete has been jailed.
Merseyside Police said Luke Browne had argued with door staff at Platinum Lounge in Birkenhead in October 2021 before threatening them with the blade he was carrying in his trousers.
Browne, of Paterson Street, Birkenhead, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed weapon and breaching a suspended sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 31-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison.
'Reckless actions'
A police spokesman said Browne had threatened staff with the machete at about 02:40 GMT on 25 October, before running away from the club.
He said officers examined CCTV and spoke to witnesses and Browne was arrested on 8 December.
Browne was given an 18-month term for possessing a bladed weapon and an additional six months for breaching a suspended sentence.
He was also issued with a criminal behaviour order which prevents him from entering parts of Birkenhead town centre and he was banned from remaining in any shops or businesses if asked to leave by staff within Wirral for five years.
Speaking after sentencing, Insp Peter Rexwinkel said Browne's "reckless actions could have left staff at Platinum with serious injuries".
"No-one should be threatened or targeted with such dangerous weapons when they are just doing their job," he added.