Wirral Council's cost-saving plan to axe libraries and golf courses
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
Half of Wirral's libraries could close under council plans to save £27m.
A leisure centre, two golf courses and nine public toilets could also shut as Wirral Council considers options for its 2022 budget.
Councillors had been accused of failing to take tough financial decisions in a government-commissioned report.
Decisions have yet to be formally approved by the council, but the plans are wide-ranging and no function of the council remains unaffected.
Council leader Janette Williamson said: "We have worked hard to protect those services which we know people value, but we have now reached a point where we also must accept the authority cannot continue to try to deliver the same services that it was funded to provide a decade ago."
Just four central libraries and four community libraries from a total of 16 will be maintained by the council under the plans, saving the authority £814,000.
A plan to close all but Birkenhead's central library had been considered by officers, but rejected.
Nine public toilets are up for closure in cuts worth £143,000 as well as the fun pool at Birkenhead's Europa Pools.
Under the proposals, the competition pool would remain open while the fun pool would be converted to make the gym bigger.
Brackenwood Golf Course in Bebington and Hoylake Municipal are also set to close, leaving The Warren in Wallasey and Arrowe Park Golf Club as the council's two remaining public golf clubs saving £328,000.
Increased charges for a garden waste bin subscription could generate £462,000.
Job losses are also expected, but the council has not yet confirmed numbers.
The options also include a reduction in parks maintenance, no more firework displays and halving the number of school crossing patrols.
Other savings could be made by reducing the number of council committees and changing the electoral cycle to one set of elections every four years.
The options will be considered by the council's policy and resources committee on 17 January before other councillors get to have their say.
Tom Anderson, leader of Wirral's Conservatives, said: "This list is truly horrendous. We will be looking at the extra money the government has given us to transform services.
"Last year Wirral had to go cap-in-hand to the government for a bail out of nearly £15m.
"This is in addition to the council's £329m budget for last year. The Conservative government has given Wirral £260m to support us through the Covid crisis and more than £100m to help us level up.
"This is the biggest cash boost in a single year Wirral has seen in generations. We are willing to put political differences to one side, step up and work together with other parties as we attempt tackle this."