Murder arrest after man's body found at Wirral house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house, police have said.
Merseyside Police said officers found the body of a man in his 40s at a house on New Ferry Road in Wirral at about 01:30 GMT.
A force spokesman said a 59-year-old man was taken to a police station and was being held for questioning.
Appealing for information, he added that a second scene was also being investigated in Egerton Park.
