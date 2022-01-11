Liverpool commissioners: 50% pay rise 'is unmitigated greed'
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
Increasing the pay of the commissioners who are overseeing parts of Liverpool City Council by 50% shows "unmitigated greed", a councillor has said.
The four officials were brought in to oversee the Labour-run council's planning, regeneration and highways departments following a damning report.
They were initially paid a day rate of £800 and £700, but had that increased to £1,200 and £1,100 in December.
Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Kemp said he was angry about the raise.
Mr Kemp, who leads the opposition on the council, said it was "unmitigated greed at a time of pay restraint in the public sector".
Local government minister Kemi Badenoch approved the increase in December and the raise will be backdated to the start of the intervention.
The cost will be met by Liverpool City Council.
'Foot the bill'
The council is facing a budget gap of more than £30m and is expected to increase council tax for residents later this year.
A spokesman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said commissioner fees had not been updated since 2015 and the increase was "in order to reflect current sector rates".
The increase brings Liverpool's commissioners into line with those appointed recently to Slough Borough Council.
Labour councillor Anthony Lavelle said the city's residents "shouldn't have to foot the bill of an unnecessary pay rise for government commissioners".
"How on earth has this been allowed to happen?" he said.
"If the government thinks it's acceptable, send the bill to [Levelling Up Secretary] Michael Gove".
The council has not commented on the increase.
It is understood that a report outlining the changes will come to the council's cabinet for approval next week.