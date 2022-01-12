Man dies after being hit by car in St Helens
A man has died after being hit by a car which failed to stop, police have said.
Merseyside Police said the man was found lying on Moss Bank Road, near the Moss Bank Hotel, in St Helens at about 00:30 GMT and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokeswoman said the man, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a blue car which then drove away.
Road closures remain in place on Moss Bank Road and Washway Lane while officers investigate what happened.
The force has urged anyone with dash cam footage or information to get in touch.
