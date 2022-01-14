Southport Lifeboat: £1.4m station opens after three-year construction
A new lifeboat station has opened in Southport after three years of construction.
The £1.4m building has been paid for entirely by public donations on behalf of the Southport Offshore Rescue Trust.
The old boathouse, built in 1886, and home to Southport Lifeboat for over 30 years, was described as "outdated".
Southport Lifeboat founder Kath Wilson said she was delighted "to see [the new station] finally open", adding: "It brought a tear to my eye."
The Southport Lifeboat Trust, which is independent of the RNLI first received planning permission in August 2015 for a larger, purpose-built station.
Ms Wilson said: "I can't believe how wonderful it looks."
She founded the Southport Offshore Rescue Trust in 1987 after her son, Geoff Clements, lost his life off the Southport coast while out fishing with friends.
Ms Wilson also opened the Southport Lifeboat charity shop in Birkdale in 2005, which has been raising money to pay for a new lifeboat station since then.
Trustee Director John Shawcroft said: "The old boathouse served us well for three decades.
"It is full of history and its walls could tell many stories, but sadly, it was outdated, cold, damp and we outgrew it many years ago.
"We want this space to be a home for our crew."
Since first operating in 1988, Southport Lifeboat has helped in the safe return of over 400 people on the Sefton coastline.