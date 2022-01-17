Liverpool hotel attack: Men jailed for sexually assaulting woman
- Published
Two men who sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel and "viewed women as sexual objects" have been jailed.
Alex Stormont and Taylor Johnson, both 23, plotted to attack the victim after a night out in Liverpool in March 2018, Merseyside Police said.
The pair, both from Birkenhead, denied any involvement but were found guilty of sexual assault after at trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
They were both jailed on Friday for three and a half years.
Stormont and Johnson were arrested when the victim came forward to police after the attack.
Evidence recovered from their mobile phones showed the planning of the assault and how they viewed "women as sexual objects", police said.
Stormont, of Woodchurch Road in Oxton, and Johnson, of Edgbaston Way in Bidston, were also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Det Con Claire McDonald praised the victim for her "great courage" after she said the case became "long and drawn out" due to Covid restrictions.
"I am pleased that the jury saw through their lies and they were rightly convicted," she added.