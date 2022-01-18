Liverpool Lime Street: Revised plans bring back bus access
Changes to a planned redesign of one of Liverpool's main roads will create "a gateway to be proud of", the city's mayor has said.
The Lime Street and St George's Plateau revamp was delayed after the scheme's contractors went into administration and was criticised over bus access.
Proposed changes will see buses travel in both directions along the road.
Mayor Joanne Anderson said connectivity between the city's railway station and bus routes was "really important".
The work is part of a £47m city centre connectivity scheme designed to make Liverpool "cleaner and greener".
'Make it better'
Councillor Dan Barrington, the city council's cabinet member for environment, apologised for the delays and disruption caused following the collapse of the original contractor.
However, he said the delays had allowed the authority to revise the scheme, which had originally removed access for buses at Brownlow Hill.
Ms Anderson told BBC Radio Merseyside once everything was agreed and the works were finally completed, "one thing is for certain; Liverpool city centre will have a gateway it can be proud of".
She said it was "really important" for connectivity between Lime Street railway station and bus routes in the city, and that the fact "a bus wouldn't go right up to our major train station" in the original plans was "bizarre".
"We were given the opportunity because the firm had collapsed to listen to people, take their opinions on board and tried to make it better," she added.
A Liverpool City Council spokesman said the plans, which have been submitted for approval, would need an additional £1.5m in funding, due to safety work required when the contractor went into administration.
The council's select committee will scrutinise the new proposals before they go before a cabinet meeting on 4 February.