Bird flu: Two outbreaks confirmed in Cheshire
- Published
Two outbreaks of avian flu have been confirmed in Cheshire.
A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around premises near Tarporley and Aldersey.
Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Residents are reassured that the risk to the public remains very low."
A spokesman said the outbreak had been confirmed by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.
The council said all poultry and captive birds must be kept inside.
The UK has recently seen a large number of outbreaks and incidents of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in birds across the country.
It is rare for avian flu to pass from birds to humans and it typically requires close, prolonged contact.
Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare.
'Biosecurity measures'
Ian Ashworth, Director of Public Health for Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "I am also urging bird keepers to keep their birds inside and look out for any signs of disease.
"You must report suspected cases to the nearest Animal and Plant Health Agency office."
He added: "If you do find any distressed swans, geese, ducks or other dead wild birds while out and about, please report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.
"The risk to public health is very low so residents do not need to be alarmed by this development.
"It is important, however, that people do not pick up sick or dead birds as this can spread the virus."
The zones restrict access to locations where birds are kept and impose restrictions on the movement of birds but do not limit access to residents or business owners.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is currently in place cross the whole of Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.
This makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers in Great Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.