Boy, 17, guilty of Winsford 'Rambo-style' knife murder
- Published
A teenager fatally stabbed a man in the heart with a "Rambo-style" knife during a feud between rival gangs.
The 17-year-old was found guilty of murdering 27-year-old Keagan Crimes in Winsford, Cheshire.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged 16 at the time of the attack, which began in a convenience store in the town on 11 October 2020.
He is due to be sentenced on 21 February at Chester Crown Court.
The teenager was with a group of four others who were seeking out two men as part of a dispute, Cheshire Police said.
CCTV showed the men had attempted to leave the Premier Store in Cheviot Square before the teenager and his associates attempted to enter.
The defendant was seen armed with what police described as a "Rambo" knife and went on to kick and push at the glass door while another gang member used a hammer to smash it as the men attempted to hold it shut.
The group then entered and the men managed to escape via a rear door.
A fight later broke out that saw Mr Crimes stabbed in the heart and another man, Jason McQuoid, slashed in the shoulder and chest.
The pair were taken to hospital where Mr Crimes died a short time later while Mr McQuoid was discharged.
'Taken from us'
Further CCTV showed the 17-year-old run into a kebab shop for a few minutes before fleeing.
DNA from the scene was later attributed to the teenager, police said.
An examination of his phone found call logs from the day of the attack had been removed and also showed he had searched for phrases such as "does blood wash off shoes", Rambo knives and guns.
Mr Crimes's mother paid tribute to "our gorgeous, fun loving boy" who was "violently taken away from us".
Det Insp Adam Waller said the teenager had shown no remorse and did "everything he can to cover his tracks and dispose of evidence".