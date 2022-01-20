Merseyside fire service warning after homes gutted by reflected sunlight
Firefighters have warned people not to leave glass and reflective items on windowsills after tackling two serious blazes caused by incoming sunlight.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was injured in the fires, which caused extensive damage. One of the homes was left uninhabitable.
Both were caused by the sun's rays being magnified by glass and igniting "combustible materials".
Both fires occurred at similar times of day, between 14:00 and 14:30 GMT.
Group Manager Mark Thomas said: "Thankfully no-one has been seriously injured as a result of these fires, but the damage caused will no doubt have a lasting impact on those involved.
"Low sun at this time of year and direct sunlight on mirrors can cause serious problems.
"Even during cold spells, the sun's rays can be very strong and come in at a low angle."
'Recipe for disaster'
Mr Thomas warned people to check their homes to see if they have "magnifying mirrors or other items such as glass ornaments or paperweights".
He added: "Please make sure they are kept out of direct sunlight or where the sun can reflect from them on to other items.
"Never leave shaving or vanity mirrors on windowsills - this is a recipe for disaster.
"It's also really important to keep aerosols or any other flammable items out of direct sunlight too."