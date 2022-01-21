Undergraduate guilty of raping Manchester and Liverpool students
- Published
An undergraduate has been found guilty of raping two students and sexually assaulting a third.
Liverpool Crown Court heard that Charles Goodwin attacked the women in Manchester and Liverpool between January and September 2020.
The jury was told the 21-year-old, who practices mixed martial arts, choked one of his victims as he attacked her.
Goodwin, of Hilbre Street in Liverpool, was convicted of nine offences and will be sentenced on 17 March.
During his 13-day trial, the court heard Goodwin had been on police bail over the attack on the first woman when he committed the further offences against two others.
Goodwin, who had a girlfriend at the time, admitted having sexual activity with the women, but maintained they had all consented and denied all charges.
Prosecuting, Matthew Curtis told the jury that the student "did not care whether the complainants consented or not".
"In short, he got what he wanted with no care for them or the immediate consequences of his actions," he added.
Goodwin showed no reaction as the jury found him guilty of four counts of rape, two of sexual assault, one of assault by penetration, one of attempting to choke and one of assault causing actual bodily harm after six hours of deliberation.
Remanding him in custody, Judge David Swinnerton told the student to prepare himself "for a lengthy period of imprisonment".
He added that he would ask for a pre-sentence report "to include the extent to which you present a danger to women and the outcome of that may affect sentence".