Southport skyscraper: Plans for 48-storey building in town
A hotel group has put forward proposals to build a 48-storey skyscraper in Southport.
The Tower of Hope - containing a hotel, residential apartments and a restaurant - would be one of the tallest buildings outside London.
It would form part of the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed Grand Casino on Lord Street in the Merseyside town.
The proposals are from the Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group which already owns pubs and hotels in Southport.
Their chairman Andrew Mikhail said he wanted people to "look up, see the Tower of Hope and realise anything is possible".
The tower would be 584ft (178m) tall with more than 140 residential apartments, a restaurant, hotel, bar, gym, spa and car park.
It would be taller than Manchester's Beetham Tower which was described as "the UK's first proper skyscraper outside London".
Mr Mikhail said the inspiration for the name came after he spent four months in intensive care with Covid.
"Hope and sheer determination got me through and has given me a second chance at life, for which I am sincerely grateful," he said.
"The Tower of Hope will be built as a symbol for every single member of the NHS that helped the country stay on its feet.
"I want this to be a true sign that we shouldn't give up and that better things will come."
Plans and further details about the project will be available to view at an event at The Bold Hotel in the town on a date to be announced.