Thomas Edmunds: Man jailed for manslaughter over robbery killing
- Published
A man who killed his friend of 20 years by putting him in a headlock during a robbery in his house has been jailed.
Thomas Broadhurst, 32, and three others targeted the home of Thomas Edmunds in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 9 May last year.
Mr Edmunds, 36, was found unconscious in his bedroom by his father, who had been tricked into letting the men in.
Broadhurst, of Croxteth, was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 10 years and eight months after admitting manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Broadhurst, along with Kevin Nethercote, 48, and Kevin Condliffe, 17, had been driven to the house on Clorain Road by Terence Bennett.
Bennett, 34, waited in the car while the other three were let into the property by the victim's father.
Mr Edmunds's father had recognised Broadhurst, who had known his son for more than 20 years, so he had no concerns about letting them in, the CPS said.
Nethercote stayed with the victim's father in the lounge while Broadhurst and Condliffe went to Mr Edmunds's bedroom.
While there Broadhurst held him in a headlock that eventually caused his death, the CPS said.
A Home Office post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death as cardio-respiratory arrest, likely to have been caused by pressure applied to his neck.
The two men stole a significant amount of cash before all three left the property.
Mr Edmunds's father then discovered his son lying face down on his bed.
Later that evening, the gang were captured on CCTV buying alcohol, clearly in high spirits and appeared to be revelling in what they had done, the CPS said.
Det Supt Simon Vaughan, from Merseyside Police, said it was a "shocking case, in which a planned robbery of Thomas at his home had tragic consequences".
Bennett, 34, of Croxteth, was jailed for nine years and four months and Nethercote, 48, of Croxteth, was jailed for eight years after they both admitted conspiracy to rob.
Condliffe, 17, also of Croxteth, was sentenced to five years after admitting the same charge.
Mr Edmunds's mother Sheila said the family were "totally trapped in grief [and] each day is worse than the last, the longer he has gone the worse the loss gets".
"This should not have happened. Our lasting memory should be of all the good times," she said.
"However, on closing our eyes we see our poor Tommy lying in hospital with all those machines and tubes surrounding him."