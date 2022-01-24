Winsford dealer who ran drugs empire from his caravan jailed
A drug dealer who operated from a caravan in his back garden has been jailed for more than six years.
Shane Preece, 43, was arrested after a raid at his home and caravan in Winsford, Cheshire in October 2020.
Police found cannabis and £7,700 stuffed in designer handbags and kept in a hidden floor safe.
Preece admitted drugs offences at Chester Crown Court and was jailed for six years and nine months. His wife Carla, 32, admitted money laundering.
She was sentenced to 12 months' community service.
A third defendant, 28-year-old Jamie Green, was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence for two counts of dealing cannabis.
Police said Green lived in the caravan in Dee Walk, from where he dealt drugs for Preece, who was unemployed and claiming benefits.
Tip-offs led police to raid the homes where machetes and an axe were found.
Footage from CCTV cameras showed 204 people coming to the caravan to buy cannabis in just six days.
Police said drug deals took place "in the presence of children".
Officers later seized games consoles, jewellery, televisions and even the family's sofa that had been bought from the proceeds of drug dealing.
Det Con Mark Sherratt said Preece lived a "lavish lifestyle" but brought "much misery to local residents".