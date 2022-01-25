Hillsborough disaster: 97th victim to be added to memorial
Liverpool football club is to update Anfield's Hillsborough memorial with the name of the 97th victim of the disaster who died last year.
Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield but survived until his death in July at the age of 55.
A coroner later ruled he was unlawfully killed.
The engraving will take place on Friday, the club has confirmed.
Mr Devine's name had already been added to the memorial located at the club's Kirkby AXA Training Centre.
He was aged 22 when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989 at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium, where the disaster unfolded.
A statement from Liverpool read: "Since the sad passing of Andrew, the club has reviewed all references to Hillsborough, both digital and physical.
"We have renamed 97 Avenue at Anfield.
"The club's playing shirts will be updated for the 2022-23 season with the 97 emblem presented on the nape of the neck."