Liverpool sign: Giant 'selfie spot' artwork unveiled in city centre
A new giant Liverpool sign described as a spot to "grab the perfect selfie" has been unveiled in the city centre.
The artwork spells out the city's name over 14.5m (48ft) on Thomas Steers Way near Albert Dock.
Liverpool ONE and Culture Liverpool said they commissioned it "to symbolise Liverpool's growing popularity".
Designed by Liverpool-based Liz Harry, the sign will be transformed with designs from local artists throughout the year.
Donna Howitt from Liverpool ONE said the artwork, which faces the Hilton Hotel near the Strand, "is a chance to mark how local people have supported the city" during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"And, of course, it gives us another spot to grab the perfect selfie in the city centre," she added.
