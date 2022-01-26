Liverpool fan banned over racist abuse of Everton player at derby
- Published
A man who shouted a racist insult at a player during the Merseyside derby has been banned from football matches.
Liverpool fan Robert Owen was arrested after a police officer overheard him shout at an Everton player during the game at Goodison Park in December 2021.
The 54-year-old was given a three-year football banning order at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Owen, of Fernbank Drive in Netherton, Merseyside, was also ordered to pay a £300 fine and court costs.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Steven O'Neill said there was "absolutely no place for hate anywhere on Merseyside".
He said the area was "an inclusive and welcoming place and whatever football team you support, we stand united".
He said the sentence meant Owen would "now have a criminal record and the consequences of this for his future could prove to be significant".
"Let me be clear to the tiny minority of fans who feel that racist slurs are acceptable; we will work with clubs to find those responsible and bring those responsible to justice," he added.