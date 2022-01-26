Retired Merseyside Police officer stabbed to death in Wirral home
A retired detective inspector was found stabbed to death at his home, police have said.
Andrew McDiarmid, 64, was found with serious injuries in the property in Heswall on the Wirral on Monday.
Merseyside Police said he had served with the force for 30 years.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene has been detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.
Officers were called to the house on Oldfield Way at 20:45 GMT and Mr McDiarmid was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination showed the cause of death as stab wounds.
A 54-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released on bail, police said.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "Andy joined Merseyside Police in 1978 and spent 30 years with the service, working at Wavertree police station and in CID in Tuebrook, Huyton and Wirral.
"He retired as a detective inspector in intelligence in 2008.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with Andy's family at this tragic time."
Police said the investigation remained "ongoing" and extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic inquiries were being carried out.