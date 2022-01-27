BBC News

Northwich house fire: Woman and teenagers rescued by firefighters

A woman, two teenagers and their pets have been rescued from a house fire in Cheshire.

Two other males had already managed to escape when firefighters arrived at the home on Mount Pleasant Road in Davenham, Northwich, at 04:45 GMT.

Four people were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke while a dog and some cats were taken to a vets, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now under way.

A police cordon was set up and a neighbouring home was evacuated before the fire was brought under control.

