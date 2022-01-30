Wirral council cuts: Protesters unite to stop leisure centre closure
The closure of a leisure centre in Wirral would be devastating for the community, protesters have warned.
Woodchurch Leisure Centre is earmarked for closure as part of a raft of measures to tackle a £27m budget gap.
Protesters - some wearing swimming goggles and holding towels - gathered outside the facility to voice their opposition to the plans.
Wirral Borough Council said the proposed cuts were aimed at securing its long-term stability.
Sue Mathie, who was among those who had gathered outside the leisure centre, said: "This is in the middle of three council estates and the fact that they are even considering closing it down is absolutely appalling."
Matthew Gibbs added: "People have been locked away for two years and to not have the swimming pool or any services come back after those two years will leave us as [a] wasteland."
Half of Wirral's libraries, two golf courses and nine public toilets could also shut as the council considers its options for its 2022 budget.
Steps could also include a reduction in parks maintenance, no more fireworks displays and halving the number of school crossing patrols.
Other savings could be made by reducing the number of council committees and changing the electoral cycle to one set of elections every four years.
Last year, the Labour-run authority was criticised in a government report for avoiding "difficult financial decisions" as it looked to plug the budget hole.
A spokesman for the council said a final decision had not been made on the proposed cuts.
He said after public consultation, a cross-party committee would make recommendations and any final decisions would be taken at a full council meeting.