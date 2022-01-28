BBC News

Hillsborough disaster: Andrew Devine's name engraved on memorial

Published
Image source, Liverpool football club
Image caption,
Mr Devine's name was added to the memorial at Anfield on Friday

The name of the 97th Hillsborough disaster victim, who died last year, has been added to Anfield's memorial.

Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield, but survived until his death in July 2021.

A coroner later ruled he was the 97th fatality and unlawfully killed.

Liverpool Football Club said the tribute, which was engraved on Friday, was open to anyone who wished to pay their respects.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Andrew Devine suffered life-changing injuries in the 1989 disaster

Mr Devine was 22-years-old when he went to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989 at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium, where the disaster unfolded.

He suffered life-changing injuries in the tragedy.

Mr Devine's name had already been added to the memorial located at the club's Kirkby AXA Training Centre.

Image source, Peter Byrne / PA WIRE
Image caption,
Liverpool Football Club said the tribute was open to the public for those who wished to pay their respects

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics