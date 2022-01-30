Liscard crash: Three men seriously injured in collision
A man was left critically hurt and two other men were seriously injured following a crash in Wirral.
The collision involving a BMW and a Vauxhall Zafira happened at 20:15 GMT on Saturday at the junction of Malpas Road and Rolleston Drive in Liscard.
Merseyside Police said the passenger of the BMW suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition.
Two men, who were travelling in the Vauxhall Zafira, also suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the BMW was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Rolleston Drive and Rosclare Drive were closed during the incident but have since been reopened.
