Wirral stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at a house in Wirral.
A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious neck injuries following an incident at 01:30 GMT on Colbert Close.
Merseyside Police said he remained in hospital in a stable condition.
A 32-year-old man, from Upton, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a cordon is currently in place on Colbert Close as officers continue forensic examinations.
